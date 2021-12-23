Dr. Harvey Johnson and Kiwanians sing together.jpg

Harvey Johnson and a table of Kiwanians sing together during a 100th anniversary celebration for the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Kiwanis Club.

 Photo provided

STEVENSVILLE — The St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Kiwanis Club met earlier this month at Tosi’s Restaurant to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Thirty-four Kiwanians and guests – and district Lt. Gov. Becky Burkert – attended.