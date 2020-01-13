Krasl announces classes, camps, workshops

ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center has announced its winter class and workshop schedule.
Classes start Jan. 27, with youth spring break workshops scheduled for April 6, 8 and 9.
Classes are open to members and nonmembers of all ages and skill levels. Students must register 10 days before a class begins.
A full list of programs is available online at krasl.org; in KAC’s newsletter, the Art Update; and at the Krasl, 707 Lake Blvd.
After-school youth classes for ages 5-12 are available in ceramics, mixed media (including drawing and painting) and sculpture. The classes are taught by local artists.
Classes for adults/teens (ages 13 and older) include art exploration, introduction to painting (including oil, acrylic and watercolor), beginning and advanced ceramics courses, and color theory.
Intermediate and advanced students may apply to work independently in the clay artist guild.
If a full course is outside of a participant’s schedule, all new and returning students are invited to register for visiting artist workshops, including Make Your Own Bamboo Paint Brushes (Feb. 22), How to Stretch Your Own Canvas (April 9, 16, 23) and Color & Pose (April 11).
The Krasl offers free art activities for families at Benton Harbor Public Library from 5-6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, and at KAC from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month.
Adults and children work together on activities, and enjoy light snacks.
Build Your Way Around Town, the monthlong Lego festival dedicated to young builders, runs from Feb. 28-March 25.
KAC will host four workshops on March 21, including Lego Skyscraper Building and Lego Stop-Motion Animation. Workshops are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required as seating is limited.
Spring break camps will run from 9 a.m.-noon April 6, 8 and 9. They will include Nature Prints, Nature Collage Self Portraits, Action Painting, and a Mural Painting Crash Course. Registration is open until March 28.
For more information about classes, workshops and free events at KAC, visit krasl.org or call 983-0271.
Register with complete payment online, by phone, by mail or in person at the Krasl. Scholarships are available for families with financial need.