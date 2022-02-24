Y572.Greenscreen.jpg

Instructor Keith Stevens will help campers combine drawing, collage and photography during Greenscreen Teleportation on April 5.

 Photo provided

ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., has set dates for its spring break youth art camps.

Registration for the camps, which run from April 4-7, is open through March 28. Space is limited to eight students per camp.