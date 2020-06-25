Sculptures

Three of the four new Charlie Brouwer sculptures are shown outside the Krasl Art Center. They are, from left, “Being Home,” “He Rowed His Boat Around the Shoreline of His Memory” and “When the Stars Begin To Fall.”

 Photo provided

ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., will reopen its galleries and The Shop on Friday, and will debut a new outdoor exhibit.

It will have reduced hours and restrictions in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19.