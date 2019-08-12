LaGrow extends learning outside of the classroom

BALTIMORE — In June, Maurissa LaGrow of Coloma joined other high school students from across the nation in an academic- and career-oriented development experience at Johns Hopkins University. She studied for two weeks in advanced medicine and health care techniques.
The Advanced Medicine and Health Care Program is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning outside the classroom. LaGrow was nominated to attend the program by her doctor.
In addition to participating in student government and being an ambassador for the Michigan Arthritis Foundation, she is also passionate about sports and plays volleyball and softball.
LaGrow, who wants to be a pediatrician, learned how to retract a broken bone, draw blood, perform a physical, perform suturing techniques, worked in the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center and with other skills in real-life medical facilities and virtual labs at Johns Hopkins University.
She also received recognition from the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma for successfully completing a course in “Stop the Bleed” presented by the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
In addition, she was selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
This summer, LaGrow helped organize and prepare backpacks for students who will return to school in September, and she furthered her education at Johns Hopkins University.