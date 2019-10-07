Lake Mich. Catholic Elementary School adds Care Team

ST. JOSEPH — When students and teachers need extra support for academic issues or social concerns, help can be now be found under one umbrella, Lake Michigan Catholic Elementary School Care Team, helmed by resource instructor Lorie Loebach and elementary social worker Kathleen Smart.
While support services always have been available, they now are expanded and organized to permit more rapid, responsive intervention, and daily “on-call” assistance, according to a news release.
The Care Team, which meets formally the first Monday of the month, also includes teachers from upper and lower elementary – Lindsey Goshgarian, Stephanie Rugg, Pam Bodley and Carolyn Zmrhal, who contribute perspectives from the teachers’ points of view, liaise with the rest of the teaching staff, and provide a sounding board for ideas.
Meeting with students one-on-one and in small groups, either in Loebach’s new resource room or in Smart’s office, allows more freedom for students to explore and practice differentiated academic and social-emotional learning techniques.
With the Care Team partnering closely with the teachers, students can transfer those new skills to the classroom more naturally and successfully, according to the release.