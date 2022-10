Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82. Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died Thursday at her home in Piedmont, New York, a family spokesperson announced. Simon had breast cancer. Carly and Lucy once performed as the Simon Sisters, opening for other acts in Greenwich Village folk clubs. Their recording of “Wynken, Blynken & Nod” hit No. 73 on the Billboard charts in 1964. Lucy Simon and her husband, David Levine, produced two Grammy-winning children’s albums, “In Harmony” and “In Harmony 2.''