Lakeland Homecare expands to South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN — Lakeland Homecare has announced that it recently expanded services to South Haven, Allegan, and the surrounding communities with a new office at 05055 Blue Star Highway.
The community is invited to celebrate the opening of the new location during an open house at noon Thursday, Oct. 17, according to a news release.
Lakeland Homecare offers services for those who are recovering, disabled, or chronically ill and in need of medical, nursing, social, or therapeutic treatment as well as assistance with the necessary daily activities. Skilled homecare nurses and home health aides work closely with physicians to ensure patients of all ages receive the care they need in home including bathing and hygiene, IV and catheter management, medication assistance, dressing changes, disease and treatment education, light meal preparation, and more.
“By opening an office in South Haven, Lakeland Homecare can better meet the needs of the residents in this community who are suffering from an illness or disability and wish to remain in their home, close to family and friends, which we know is one of the best medicines,” said Joe Effa, director of Lakeland at Home, in the news release. “The new office is also co-located with Caring Circle allowing us to offer a full continuum of care to those in need.”
For more info, call 637-3825 or visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/homecare.