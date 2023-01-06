ST. JOSEPH — The Lakeland Pharmacy Shoppe has moved to Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph with expanded hours, Corewell announced.
The pharmacy previously operated from the Center for Outpatient Services on Hollywood Road in St. Joseph Township. Corewell said the move enhances access to prescriptions for individuals who may need them outside normal retail pharmacy business hours. The Pharmacy Shoppe will now be open until midnight, seven days a week, 365 days a year, which includes all holidays.