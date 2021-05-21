ST. JOSEPH — As fewer people actively seek COVID-19 vaccines, programs that bring vaccines into people’s homes have grown more important.
“Homebound individuals are a very vulnerable population, and for health equity purposes, we need to do all that we can to reach these individuals in their homes. We as a health system are obligated to oversee that that happens,” said Debbie Lull, chief nursing officer for post-acute care at Spectrum Health Lakeland.
Since January, the HouseCalls and Homecare programs, through Caring Circle and Spectrum Health Lakeland, have vaccinated more than 1,200 homebound people in Southwest Michigan, and they’re still working to reach even more.
Recent reports have noted that just a few such programs exist across the country.
“Throughout the nation, we are really exceeding all targets in comparison to other home-based programs, so it’s something we’re just really proud of,” Lull said.
She said these programs serve as primary care for many area residents, so being able to send out nurses with the COVID-19 vaccine has been critical to the vaccination effort.
With the complexity of scheduling two visits, and relying on a scarce supply in the beginning, these vaccine appointments were made outside of regular visits to these patients.
Lull said this effort has been coordinated with the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
“We agreed to take on all of the home-based vaccinations, while the BCHD focused their efforts on those that could get to clinics,” she said.
The Lakeland programs then partnered with the Region IV Area Agency on Aging, PACE of Southwest Michigan and Meals on Wheels to get a list of homebound people to offer vaccines to, in addition to regular HouseCalls and Homecare patients.
Lull said since this effort would be extra taxing on current staff, they put out a call for volunteer nurses. She said one of the most successful factors in their efforts is that they have been able to use about 90 percent volunteers.
Dwan Spriggs, who has been a registered nurse for more than 40 years, was one volunteer who stepped up right away.
“I thought, that would be a good thing to help our community,” she said. “So I’ve been working since February, three days a week, giving homebound people shots.”
Spriggs, a full-time hospice nurse, said it’s been a very rewarding experience.
“People are so appreciative that you can come into their home because they’re scared to get out there,” she said. “So often when they’re homebound, they’re in a wheelchair or they have a disease process that makes it very difficult to leave their house.”
Spriggs said the best part is she gets to stay for 15 minutes to watch for symptoms.
“I get to visit with them, and because they’re homebound, they probably don’t get the company like most of us would,” she said. “So it’s been a pleasure for me, and it’s just been so rewarding meeting so many wonderful people.”
Lull said she and her staff are very thankful for the courage, strength and perseverance of the volunteers.
She shared the story of one volunteer retired nurse, Judy Hamel, who was out trying to give vaccines after a bad storm.
“A tree construction crew was trying to get the trees off the road, and she is under a time limit,” Lull said.
A vaccine must be used within six hours before it becomes unusable.
“So she got out of the car, told them she had to get the vaccine into an arm and they cleared a path right for her and she trudged through and got it to them on time,” Lull said.
Spriggs said this homebound vaccination program is so important.
“The more of us that get vaccinated, the closer we are to that step of controlling this disease,” she said.
Spriggs said she became a nurse because that’s what her mother wanted her to do.
“That’s just always what I thought I would do. And you know, since I was 17, I haven’t done anything else,” she said. “It’s just such a rewarding field. There are so many areas you can work in. I was an intensive care ER nurse, then I found hospice, and I just love it.”
She said the pandemic has been hard for her.
“I lost my mother in September, and I got COVID in October, so it was a very difficult time,” Spriggs said. “And thank God I didn’t have a horrible case like so many people do, but it’s just been such a change.”
Lull said Lakeland is still accepting appointments for housebound vaccinations, and is asking each new admission into their programs if they’d like one.
“There’s still so much of the population that have not received it yet because they’re declining for various reasons or they just don’t want it,” she said. “I don’t see this as actually ever being finished.”
Spriggs said she’s happy to see more people stepping outside of their comfort zones to get the vaccine.
“That’s the only thing that’s going to get us out of this,” she said.