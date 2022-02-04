BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor native Lakesha McKinney recently self-published her debut children’s book “Navy’s Colorful Sweater.”
Her second book, “Jordan’s Covenant,” is scheduled for release this spring.
In the new book, Navy-Alise is excited about the colorful sweater she receives from her father. The story is reminiscent of the biblical account of Joseph’s coat of many colors. Readers will join Navy and her siblings on a youthful quest to learn more about God.
“You don’t see a lot of ‘Bible talk’ with youth today,” McKinney said in an email to The Herald-Palladium. “The Bible says ‘train up a child in a way that he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.’ I want my children to be familiarized with the Word no matter where they go in life.”
She said the 24-page book, which was illustrated by Cameron Wilson, is ideal for early readers.
“I plan to start a nonprofit organization to open up a center where children and teens, especially African Americans, can come in to read, lounge and talk about the Word of God,” she said. “They need their safe space, and they need to know that it’s OK to have Jesus in your life and still be a kid.”
As a child, McKinney bounced around from shelter to shelter, and by 15 was homeless. She said she raised herself and taught herself how to cook and clean. She struggled in school, and was teased by other students for her appearance.
“Then one night, I got on my knees and I prayed and I cried,” she said. “I asked God to help me to help myself and my son. I talked with God often, but at times it seems like I never got through or he was just ignoring me, but I still believed in him.”
About eight years ago, she started KLASS (Kingdom Leadership Aspiring and Strengthening Sisters) as a way to work with young ladies.
“I wanted to encourage and uplift sisters of this very community,” she said. “The purpose of this program was to restore that emptiness, mend that broken heart, and wipe away those hidden tears.”
Since then, the group has donated hundreds of toys to the homeless shelter and to children, given backpacks to Benton Harbor students, gifted bracelets to girls, and dropped off feminine hygiene products at Hope Ministries in South Bend, Ind.
KLASS later expanded to KLASS Lipgloss and Blogs. McKinney creates vegan and cruelty-free lipglosses and shares her stories to help others overcome hardships.
The mother of three – Jordan, Ja’Kobe and Navy-Alise – McKinney is a case manager for Emergency Shelter Services and ESG Rapid Re-housing.
In 2018, she graduated with honors from Southwestern Michigan College with a degree in psychology.
This year, she said she will be re-enrolling to finish her bachelor’s degree in journaling.