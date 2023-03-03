A brisk wind. Intermittent snow or scattered snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. High 38F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
STEVENSVILLE — Bob Adkins now holds two very special honors when it comes to the Lakeshore community.
In 1958, Adkins was the very first graduate to be handed his diploma from the newly formed Lakeshore High School. Now, the Lakeshore High School Alumni Association and Lakeshore Excellence Foundation have named the retired educator, pilot, photographer, and author as their 2023 Distinguished Alumni recipient.