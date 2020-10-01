LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, has announced a new contest open to all schoolchildren in the 21st Senate District who want to submit an essay honoring the sacrifices and heroism of Southwest Michigan’s health care and service workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The MI COVID-19 Hero essay contest is a great opportunity for students to exhibit their talents and celebrate the people in their lives who have sacrificed to ensure the health and safety of Southwest Michigan residents,” LaSata said in a news release. “Tough times call for tougher people, from doctors and nurses to religious leaders, community volunteers and grocery workers. So many from our communities have stepped up to answer the call to service.”