NILES — Michigan State University Extension will host “Starting a Licensed Food Business: Ingredients for Success” from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Shelf Life Community Bookstore, 223 N. Fourth St.
MSU Extension Educator and Product Center Innovation Counselor Joanne Davidhizar will teach the session, which is cosponsored by Niles Main Street.
Whether you’ve dabbled with a home-baked cookie under the Cottage Food Law, or dreamed about bottling grandma’s spaghetti sauce, food products are serious business. This session will deal with basic food processing, regulatory requirements, business development resources and related topics.
There is a $25 fee to attend. Reservations are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 11.
Checks can be made out to Niles Main Street, and brought to the event or mailed to 333 N. Second St., Suite 303, Niles, MI 49120.
To pay via PayPal, visit uncoverniles.com and click the yellow donate button.
For more information, contact Lisa Croteau at 687-4332 or neci@uncoverniles.com.
Accommodations for those with disabilities can be requested by calling 927-5674 at least 10 days prior to the class.