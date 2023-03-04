The Season of Lent began this past week for Christian traditions with Ash Wednesday. Lent invites those who observe it into a spirit of closeness with Christ, a commitment to join Jesus in his walk toward the cross. This season entails various disciplines, most often those associated with self-denial; followers of Jesus are encouraged to “give up” something for Lent as both a means of removing obstacles from their discipleship and as a way of capturing a fraction of what it might mean to embody Jesus’ act of self-giving for others in the crucifixion.
My father died suddenly last year just before the Lenten season, and so I approach this time with a renewed perspective. Death is a part of life, as much as we might try and act otherwise. Jesus invites reflection upon the sanctity of life, even in face of the harsh reality of death. Indeed, death becomes transformed through Jesus – we are invited to consider what our own acts of surrender and sacrifice for others does to value and giftedness of life.
