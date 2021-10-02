I’ve noticed a lot of anger lately in the public sphere. Whether it’s on the news or in the street, people are tense. After a year and a half of this pandemic, there’s good reason for that tension.
As a pastor, I’ve seen that tension show up in places of worship, too. In some ways, I wonder if our tension and frustration ends up being misdirected at one another, because we’re just so tired and there’s seemingly no relief in sight.
