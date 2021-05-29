trash truck

In June, show some appreciation for the trash collectors in your life by celebrating Global Garbage Man Day or National Waste and Recycling Workers Week.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

At least one morning each week, for your entire life, you hear them barreling down your street or alley.

They’re the sanitation workers, garbage men and women, and trash collectors who take care of our waste so we don’t have to.

Alexandra Newman is a staff writer for The Herald-Palladium.