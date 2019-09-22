Library seeks photos of rural life ahead of exhibit's stop in Decatur

DECATUR — Van Buren District Library Local History Librarian Amy Druskovich traveled to Dundee, Mich., recently to experience the installation of the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”
The exhibit, part of Museum on Main Street, will be on display at Webster Memorial Library, 200 N. Phelps St., from Oct. 26 to Dec. 8 – it’s only stop in Southwest Michigan.
To complement the exhibit, the library is seeking photographs that illustrate what “rural” means to the photographer. Photos may illustrate a favorite memory from childhood, a favorite historical spot, favorite natural areas, favorite activities and favorite human faces of the region. Photos can be submitted from throughout Southwest Michigan.
Select photos will be included in a video display to help localize “Crossroads” during its stay in Decatur.
Druskovich is also seeking old photos that can be scanned and included in a second video highlighting the region’s history.
Photos can be emailed to info@vbdl.org.
For more information, contact Druskovich or Kay McAdam at 423-4771.