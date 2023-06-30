BENTON HARBOR — On June 27, 1923, little Lillie Mae Slater was born to her wonderful parents Austin Slater and Ella Valentine, in a small town called Des Arc, Ark. She was raised by her stepfather James (Papa Jim) Valentine and mother. Her grandparents were Robert Lee Humbert and Sara Lewis.
She was the first of five children to be born to her parents. She was blessed to be a big sister to James Valentine, Rufus Valentine, Ola Mae Valentine (who died as a baby), and Lewis Valentine (died at the age of 5).