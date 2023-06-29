The Bluelicious, a new offering at Nardo's Pizza features whipped ricotta cheese, local blueberries from @alexs_veggies , the Nardo's Pizza proprietary cheese blend, which they call 'say cheese,' candied onions, parmesan, and Mike’s Hot Honey.
Krista Blaylock, left, and D’Kara Scott, try out a variety of classic games at Nardo’s Pizza in downtown St. Joseph.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Nardo, owner of Nardo’s Pizza, cuts a pepperoni Detroit style pizza in the basement of Schu’s Grill & Bar in downtown St. Joseph in 2020.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
Nardo’s Pizza, in downtown St. Joseph, features a wide selection of classic arcade games.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A shopper passes a neon pizza sign for Nardo’s last year during the annual Light up the Bluff in downtown St. Joseph.
Don Campbell / HP file photo
ST. JOSEPH — Running a restaurant is often a labor of love, and for Nardo’s Pizza owner Renaldo “Nardo” Gilliam, that labor of love is multifaceted. It starts with the pizza, but includes atmosphere, entertainment and soon live music.
The restaurant at 505 Pleasant St. is the second iteration of a business that began in Baroda.