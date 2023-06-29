ST. JOSEPH — Running a restaurant is often a labor of love, and for Nardo’s Pizza owner Renaldo “Nardo” Gilliam, that labor of love is multifaceted. It starts with the pizza, but includes atmosphere, entertainment and soon live music.

The restaurant at 505 Pleasant St. is the second iteration of a business that began in Baroda.

