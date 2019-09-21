In light of the darkness we see in our nation today, I would like to share a passage from Mathetes’ letter to Diognetus in the early second, or late first, century.
The epistle is written about Christians’ lives as they were observed by someone who was outside of the church:
The Christians are distinguished from other men, neither by country nor language, nor the customs which they observe. For they neither inhabit cities of their own, nor do they employ a particular form of speech, nor yet lead a way of life marked out by any singular worldly attribute.
But inhabiting Greek as well as barbarian cities according as the lot of each of them has determined, and following the local customs with the respect to clothing, food and the rest of their ordinary conduct, they display to us their wonderful and confessedly striking manner of life.
They dwell in their own countries, but simply as sojourners. As citizens they share in all things with others, yet they endure all things as foreigners.
Every foreign land is to them as their native country, and every land of their birth, a land of strangers. They are in the flesh but they do not live after the flesh. They pass their days on earth, but they are citizens of heaven.
They obey the prescribed laws, and at the same time surpass the laws by their lives. They love all men though they are persecuted by all. They are unknown yet condemned. They are put to death yet they are restored to life. They are poor yet they make many rich. They lack and are in want of all things, yet they abound in all. They are dishonored, and yet in their very dishonor they are glorified.
What would an outsider looking at our life as Christians see today? Would they say the same things this second century author said?
Are we known and marked out as Christians by our confessedly striking manner of life?
In a world where light is received as darkness, and darkness as light, we must stand up for the truth, not out of arrogance and pride, but out of a compassion and love for our brothers and sisters that only our Lord is able to impart to us.
Christians are called today, as they were in the early church, to live lives day to day in the world around us that makes clear our true homeland.
We are called to live in the world, but not to be of the world. What that meant in early Christian testimony is that it is visible to other people. Our home is elsewhere. Our home is the kingdom of God.
Our engagement with the world does not prevent us from revealing our homeland, but is the very form and venue that our missionary testimony is born out of. We obey the laws, we are told by the text, yet at the same time we must surpass the laws by our lives.
This is how Christians relate to others in the world:
“They love all men though they are persecuted by all. They are unknown yet still condemned. They are put to death yet they are restored to life. They are poor yet they make many rich. They lack and are in want of all things, yet they abound in all. They are dishonored, and yet in their very dishonor they are glorified.”
When we feel our Christian life is hampered by the fact that we are too poor, that we are dishonored or shamed rather than given respect in the world around us – and how often do Christians lament in our modern day that the world does not respect us enough, does not pay enough attention to us, that we are side-lined in society – in these moments, in these observations a text such as this calls us to an awareness that in dishonor, there is glory, in poverty, there is wealth, in persecution there is the foundation to exercise love, in want there is great abundance.
These seeming paradoxes communicated by the author are nothing more than a call to be a living example of precisely what Christ commands: “Blessed are you when men revile you and persecute you.” “Blessed are the poor.” “Blessed are the meek.” “Love thy neighbor.”
If our Lord tarries, what will people find in The Herald-Palladium archives many years from now about our communities?
