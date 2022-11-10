BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department will present “Antigonick” at Mendel Center Hanson Theatre starting Nov. 17.

Performances will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 17-19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the LMC Mendel Center Hanson Theatre on the Benton Harbor Campus.