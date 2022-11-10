Shay Beeson (Antigone), front, and Sierra Loughrin (Ismene) join members of the chorus during rehearsal for Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Antigonick.” Pictured in back are, from left, Emma Stoppenbach, Einra Leie Baker, Kyle McAndrew, Evan Cook, Jakob Prillwitz (Kreon) and Max Babcock.
Shay Beeson, left, stars as Antigone and Sierra Loughrin as Ismene in Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Antigonick.”
Jakob Prillwitz (Kreon) holds Connor Farr (Haimon) during rehearsal for Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Antigonick.”
Jakob Prillwitz (Kreon) holds Connor Farr (Haimon) during rehearsal for Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department's upcoming production of "Antigonick."
Director Patrick King, LMC Instructor of Theatre, works with the cast of Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Antigonick.”
Sierra Loughrin plays Ismene in Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department’s upcoming production of “Antigonick.”