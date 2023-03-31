Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College is accepting applications from students and local employers to take part in the 2023 Earn & Learn Summer Internship Program.
Funded by a $500,000 gift from Whirlpool Corp. and the Whirlpool Foundation and administered by LMC Career Services, the program matches LMC students with local businesses and nonprofits to gain experience in their desired career field during their summer break.