BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department is presenting a series of free performances and dialogues featuring student musicians and vocalists during Fall 2022 semester events, hosted in partnership with LMC Campus Life and the LMC Diversity, Equit, and Inclusion. Entertainment selections will center around themes related to designated celebration weeks on campus, and educational offerings will vary by event.
“Through the power and richness of the arts, each performance provides the greater Lake Michigan College community and the public an opportunity to explore diverse cultures and experiences while coming together through our commonalities,” said Kristopher Zook, LMC’s Dean of Arts & Sciences.