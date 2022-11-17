BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department will present its Holiday Collage Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The performance will be held in the LMC Mendel Center Grand Upton Hall on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.

In the warm and inviting dinner theatre-like atmosphere, audience members will be treated to a tapestry of drama and vocal and instrumental music as Visual & Performing Arts ensembles come together for a holiday celebration. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments.