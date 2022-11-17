Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.
BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department will present its Holiday Collage Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The performance will be held in the LMC Mendel Center Grand Upton Hall on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
In the warm and inviting dinner theatre-like atmosphere, audience members will be treated to a tapestry of drama and vocal and instrumental music as Visual & Performing Arts ensembles come together for a holiday celebration. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments.