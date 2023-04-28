BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College’s Marketing & Communications Department earned top honors at the annual Paragon Awards at the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations national conference held March 30-April 1 at the Rosen Centre in Florida.
LMC received Gold in the Television/Video Paid Ad-Single category for its 30-second commercial, “Start Your Journey.” The video features a montage of students and faculty in a variety of programs, including Health Sciences, Manufacturing & Industrial Technology, Visual & Performing Arts, Culinary, and Wine & Viticulture. LMC’s Marketing & Communications Department worked in collaboration with The Heist, a Benton Harbor-based video production team, to create the commercial.