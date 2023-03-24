BENTON HARBOR — On March 9, the Benton Harbor Girls Academy hosted local author, Brenda Walker Beadenkopf, to speak to their middle school students on “Letters From King.”
The story is based on the correspondence, working relationship and friendship between Dr. Martin Luther King and her father, Philadelphia Quaker Charles Coates Walker. Beadenkopf spoke to girls, parents, teachers and school administrators about Dr. King and how he committed the civil rights movement to nonviolent direct action, Christian love, and harmony between the races.