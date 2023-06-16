BENTON HARBOR — The Whirlpool Foundation has awarded 24 scholarships to the students of Whirlpool Corporation employees through the Sons and Daughters College and Vocational Training Scholarship program. The Foundation has offered traditional four year college/university scholarships since the inception of the scholarship program. In 2023, they added scholarships for students who wish to pursue a career in the vocational technical career pathway. The Whirlpool Foundation provides these scholarships through a competitive process in which children of more than 20,000 U.S. Whirlpool Corporation employees are eligible to participate.
“We know that post-secondary education opportunities may not be the same for everyone, and more importantly, education is different for everyone,” Deb O’Connor, managing director, Whirlpool Foundation said in a written release. “The Whirlpool Foundation recognizes that difference, sees the importance of inclusivity and strives to provide access to career pathways for all students. By supporting students’ diverse career interests and aspirations, we also contribute to our innovative workforce.”