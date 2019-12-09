BENTON HARBOR — Carol Lockwitz, a member of the Whirlpool Toastmasters Club, recently completed Level 1 of the Toastmasters International Pathways educational program.
Pathways is Toastmasters’ newly introduced educational program that allows members the opportunity to tailor their communication and leadership development path.
Lockwitz said she joined Toastmasters because she was determined to face her fear of public speaking and not allow it to interfere with her personal or professional life. As a result of participating in Toastmasters, she has become a more confident speaker and person in general, according to a news release.
“This achievement means that I did not give up,” she said in the release. “I am proud to have made it through Level 1 and look forward to future achievements. When you think something is impossible or you just cannot do it, start small, you will be surprised by what you can really do and what fears you can overcome.”
Lockwitz grew up in Bridgman and currently resides in Stevensville. She works at Whirlpool Corp., as a senior analyst in global disputes.
In her leisure time, she enjoys traveling, reading and spending time with her four kids, friends and family.
The Whirlpool Toastmasters Club meets from noon-1 p.m. the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at Whirlpool’s Riverview Campus, 600 W. Main St. Guests are welcome to attend.