There’s a story in the Bible, in Numbers 21, about the people of God. They are in the wilderness, in tents, facing an epidemic: “fiery serpents” come among them and bite them. Many of God’s people die.
God tells Moses to make a statue of a fiery serpent like the ones biting the people and put it on a pole. God says, “Anyone who is bitten shall look at the serpent and live.” Moses makes the statue, and anyone who looks at it lives.
