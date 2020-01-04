Let’s take a look at the automotive landscape in 2020. There a number news items of interest. Perhaps the biggest Michigan news is that the North American International Auto Show (Detroit Auto Show) will not be held in chilly January. The new date has been pushed to the warmer, summer-y month of June. I have marked on my calendar June 9-10 for the media preview and the readers should mark June 13-20 on theirs if they intend to attend the public event. Also new: Cobo Center’s naming rights were sold and a new name has been assigned. Cobo is now the TCF Center. So instead of spending two days in January at Cobo Center in frigid weather, this year it will be two days in June at TCF Center in hopefully mild June weather. By the way, wonder what TCF stands for? I wondered too so I looked it up. It is the initials of a Wayzata, Minn.-based financial company formerly called Twin City Federal, but now the company says the letters stand for Treating Customers Fairly. Moving the event to June is a big change, but for the better. I won’t miss attending the NAIAS in the middle of the winter. It remains to be seen if the move can help the NAIAS remain viable as a venue for automakers to introduce new models. Many of the major international auto shows are facing declining participation from automakers.
I mourned the loss of several once-popular auto nameplates in 2019. The list of vehicles taken out of production in 2019 and no longer offered for sale in the U.S. include such longtime stalwarts as the Ford Taurus, Focus and Fiesta, Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Cruze and Volt and Cadillac CTS. Unfortunately, the bloodbath continues in 2020 as interest in sedans and convertibles continue to sag dramatically. Hold your hat over your heart and bid goodbye to Ford’s long-running Flex (10 years), plus its sibling, the mid-priced Fusion, Cadillac’s CT6 and ATS, Lincoln’s MKT, the Chevy Impala and Buick’s sassy little convertible, the Cascada. Imports weren’t immune from the consumer’s growing interest in utility vehicles either. Gone from foreign car showrooms in 2020 will be the likes of the Audi TT sports car, Nissan’s Juke, Fiat’s 500 and VW’s iconic Beetle coupe and cabrio. A number of cars are thin ice due to poor sales. Lincoln apparently is debating what to do with its slow selling MKZ and Continental, Chevy with its Malibu, Chrysler with the aging 300, and Dodge with its equally long-in-the-tooth Journey, Charger and Durango. Here’s hoping there is a shift in buyer preferences and a slight shift back toward buying cars will save some of these once-popular nameplates.
I’ll be watching closely to see if the buying public reacts positively to the introduction of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E crossover all-electric vehicle in the fourth quarter of 2020. Will it be a smart move on Ford’s part to take the long-popular Mustang name and put it on a four-door station wagon utility vehicle? I have my doubts. I recall how Ford with the Thunderbird created a sensation in 1955, only to slowly dilute the near luxury car’s golden image over time. Ford changed the market segments the Thunderbird competed in until public interest waned and it was dropped, first in 1997 and again in 2005 after resurrecting the nameplate in 2002.
I’m just saying that maybe Ford is going out on a flimsy limb and might be at risk of killing its golden goose – the Mustang. A four-door Mustang seems so wrong. While I think the Mach E is a good looking vehicle, I also think it has a couple of obstacles to overcome to be a big sales success. First, Ford dealers have a big job convincing buyers to abandon their ICE (internal combustion engine) car and own an all-electric vehicle. Second, the new Mach E price tag may be a problem. The famous $2,368 low price tag on the initial Mustang when introduced in 1964.5 was a huge sales incentive to buy the attractive car. I’m not so sure today’s secretaries and young people can find a way to come up with the $43,895 entry fee (before $7,500 federal EV tax credit) for the upcoming Mach E. Having witnessed in my lifetime how Ford frittered away the good name of its Thunderbird makes me wonder if Ford is setting itself up to do the same to Mustang and its well-deserved muscle car persona. I guess we’ll have to wait and see. I hope I’m worrying for nothing.
There are a slew of exciting new vehicles to be introduced in 2020. A great number of them will be electric powered, whether we the consumers are ready for them or not. Perhaps the automaker making the biggest investment in covering the market with EV models is Germany’s Volkswagen. The Dieselgate debacle embarrassed the world’s best selling automaker and they have pledged to devote all their energies in the years to come to become the biggest maker of electric vehicles in the world. They have set aside $66 billion to get the job done over the next five years. So we can expect all of the automakers to follow VW’s lead and introduce dozens of new EV vehicles (cars, crossovers, SUVs, pickups, etc.) in the years to come, and from advanced reports many will be knockouts. I’m particularly eager to see “in the metal” the exciting Rivian R1T and R1S electric-powered pickup and SUV being introduced in 2021. The Michigan-based automotive startup seems to have the financial backing and the moxy to be a success. Certainly Rivian is one of the new companies that can give Tesla a run for their money.
Like a lot of car buyers I’m not keen on owning an EV just yet. I’m waiting for the charging stations infrastructure to be expanded. I was pleased to read earlier this fall that owners of gas stations are beginning to install charging stations at their sites. I want charging stations as prevalent as gas stations ... then I’m more likely to opt for an EV. Until that time comes, I’ll continue to enjoy my paid-for Buick Verano sedan that has averages an amazing 30.7 mpg since I bought it in November of 2012.
I wish all my readers a very Happy New Year.
• Trivia answer: 1996 to 1999 at the Lansing Craft Center. Only 1,117 of the two seat, two-door coupes were built.
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.