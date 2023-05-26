Three students from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School take part in a MakerSpace at the elementary school building in St. Joseph. The school will incorporate their complete MakerSpace into the 2023-24 class offerings and will be used by all students in the building, preschool through fifth grade.
Three students from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School take part in a MakerSpace at the elementary school building in St. Joseph. The school will incorporate their complete MakerSpace into the 2023-24 class offerings and will be used by all students in the building, preschool through fifth grade.
Photos provided
Students from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School recently take part in a MakerSpace at the elementary school building in St. Joseph.
ST. JOSEPH — Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School, Elementary building (OLL), located at 3165 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will be incorporating their complete MakerSpace into the 2023-24 class offerings.
The OLL MakerSpace will be used by all students in the building, preschool through fifth grade. Students in grades K-5 will have MakerSpace as a content class beginning next school year.