Making a silk purse from a sow's ear

Recently in an online post from Hemmings Daily, I spotted for sale a 1986 Chrysler Fifth Avenue sedan with an asking price of $11,000. The posting piqued my curiosity for a number of reasons. It was the first 1980s Fifth Avenue that I had seen in a long time, it was in near-perfect condition and it seemed the price was rather optimistic for a Fifth Avenue (regardless of condition).
How the Fifth Avenue luxury sedan came about and the success it enjoyed is an interesting tale. Seeing the photo of the Fifth Avenue was the impetus I needed to share the car’s rather remarkable story. Believe it or not this 1980s luxury Chrysler sedan’s history took roots way back when Chrysler sold its compact Valiant. For unbeknownst to most observers at the time (unless a car nut like me) some of the “bones” for the Chrysler Fifth Avenue’s M-body started out way back in the 1960s as the compact 1967 Valiant A body. After an 11-year successful run (remember the Duster coupe?) the Valiant was replaced by the F-body that begat the 1976 Volare. The Volare (and its divisional twin Dodge Aspen) didn’t last long on the market, thanks to a record number of recalls for a number of reasons, but their platform carried on, even after the famed Chrysler front-wheel drive K-cars replaced them in 1980. The very similar Volare F-body morphed into the M-body (both rear-wheel drive) and was sold under a number of nameplates, the most successful being the Chrysler LeBaron and the Dodge Diplomat.
Then the M-body platform was borrowed to create the Chrysler Fifth Avenue. Older readers will recall that during the period of around 1979 to the Fifth Avenue’s introduction in 1982, Chrysler was in dire straits. If not for a U.S. government loan of millions in 1979, the company would have folded. Thanks to the significant efforts of Chrysler management, under the leadership of new CEO Lee Iaccoca, the company somehow managed to survive by using the loan to fund the creation of the front-drive K-car. The K-car was a success and its platform would be the basis for almost all of the corporation’s offerings in the 80s, from the Reliant/Aries family sedans/wagons to the introduction of the segment-breaking minivan.
It was during this time that the marketing genius of Lee Iacocca (he of the Mustang, Maverick, Granada and Lincoln Mark III fame) came to bear. While the K-car front-drive models were selling well, Lee knew there was still a market for rear-wheel cars with V-8 engines. His proof was witnessing GM and Ford’s sales success with their big rear-drive cars. What to do? Frankly, Lee had few options when he decided that the company needed a rear-drive luxury car to do battle with the competition. The only rear-drive automotive platforms left in the company’s fleet was the M-body (and similar J-body – more on that later). The M-body models, still using the platform (and most of the sheet metal from the Volare/Aspen) included the lowly, unloved Plymouth Gran Fury and Dodge Diplomat. The M-body cars found buyers mostly from police departments that needed a rear-wheel sedan with V-8 power.
Here’s where Lee Iaccoca’s skills as a product man and a marketing genius came into play. He’s the man who back in the mid-60s when serving as president of Ford took the platform of the Ford Thunderbird two-door and created the remarkably attractive Lincoln Continental Mark III and met great success. Knowing what American luxury buyers liked, Lee and his designers, with skills honed over the decades, took the lowly and bland Volare/Gran Fury M-body sedan and quickly created the Chrysler New Yorker Fifth Avenue luxury sedan. The M-bodied New Yorker Fifth Avenue lasted for only the initial 1982 model year. In 1983 the New Yorker moniker was moved over to a K-car-based FWD sedan and the Fifth Avenue nomenclature then continued on until the end of production in 1989.
Iacocca wanted a Chrysler model to compete with GM’s upper level sedans like the rear-drive Olds 98 and Buick’s Electra. He had two corporate rear-drive platforms to pick from at the time but already the decision had been made to drop the poor selling J-body used for the second generation Cordoba, Dodge Mirada and 1981 Imperial. So the M-body got the nod. What tricks did Iacocca and his team perform to transform the lowly former F-body Volare into the luxurious M-body Fifth Avenue? A number of them.
Starting at the front of the car, the front fascia and bumper from the 1981 Chrysler LeBaron was used. This was probably an easy decision for the designers because the ‘81 LeBaron grille and headlight assembly featured a “waterfall” look that was very attractive. Both the vertical lines of the top of the grille and the parking light lense above the headlight curved from a vertical plane to a horizontal one to form a lovely “waterfall” look. Because Mr. Iacocca loved bright trim (I call it jewelry) on his luxury cars, a chromed, rectangular vent unit was added on each fender just behind the wheel opening. Next up was the roof. The “C” pillar on the M-body was the same as used on the F-body Volare. It was rectangularly-shaped and slanted forward. Here’s where the Chrysler designers got creative. They wanted the car to have a very formal look. Like the rear roof area found on limousines, the “C” pillar was widened to create a private feeling for the rear passenger. Taking a page from the near vertical rear window used by Cadillac on its 1976 downsized Seville, a fiber-glass cap, covered with a vinyl roof covering, was created with a near vertical rear window and placed tightly over the rear roof. They then added a vinyl-covered section that lined up with the added cap on the roof to fit on the rear door to create a very wide “C” pillar. Voila, the car took on a whole new, formal look. At the rear, the changes from the LeBaron sedan included a new end cap for the unchanged rear fenders to accommodate a wide tail light assembly borrowed, but dressed up, from the Dodge Diplomat that reached from side to side. The final visible exterior luxury touch were the addition of locking wire wheel covers.
The interior of the Fifth Avenue really enjoyed the Iacocca touch. The dash was dressed up with extra chrome trim upgrades and a new steering wheel. The seats and the door panels were all new and featured button-tufted, pillow-soft coverings of either “Kimberley velvet” or “Corinthian leather,” choices that would continue unchanged throughout the car’s run. Instead of 16 oz. carpet, a thicker upgraded floor covering added to the allure. It probably only took a peek inside the luxurious Fifth Avenue to convince a buyer to pony up with the car payments.
The cobbled together Fifth Avenue was a great financial success for Chrysler. It’s unknown whether it was the luxury look of the car that attracted buyers or its seemingly incredible value, when comparing standard features and low price to competitors. The car was offered with just about every option available from Chrysler at the time. Standard features included illuminated entry, AM/FM stereo with rear amplifier, power door locks, power 6-way driver’s seat, power antenna, remote trunk release, full undercoating, passenger vanity mirror, tape stripes plus automatic transmission and 5.2L (318 cu. in.) V8 engine. All these features were offered at the price of $10,851 when introduced. For comparison, the base price of a 1982 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, without many of the standard features of the Fifth Avenue, listed at $15,700. See why the Fifth Avenue caught on?
The price of the Fifth Avenue would rise steadily over its eight-year run and reach $18,345. First year sales were 50,509. Sales increased steadily (a small dip in 1984) to a high of 109,971 in 1985. By 1989 sales had dwindled to only 26,883 and the Fifth Avenue was discontinued.
What made the Fifth Avenue such an unusual story to me is the number of buyers these glorified M-bodies attracted. Here was a car that was created on a dated platform at minimum cost to Chrysler but became a cash cow in its peak years. Without a doubt the profits from the M-body helped the company survive after its near brush with bankruptcy in 1979 and enabled Chrysler to repay early the federal loan from the U.S. government. The story of the Chrysler Fifth Avenue tells an interesting tale about an industry leader with amazing skills. It reveals to me that there were few men or women in the auto industry who was as skilled at pulling a rabbit out of the hat than Lee Iacocca. The late Lee Iacocca had his detractors but few industry leaders, past or present, matched his success. He was one of a kind.
* Trivia Answer: 56. This was perhaps one of the first honest, purpose-built fly-weight muscle cars. The rare Dodges were powered by the Red Ram V-8s with 354 cubic inches. They arrived too late for the 1957 NASCAR season and were later banned from racing.
Q: How many 1957 high performance Dodge D-501 2-door models were built?