Making music that strikes a chord

When musician Marty Miles tries to think of a favorite memory from his many years of performing, many come to mind.
But his most recent favorite comes from an interaction he had with a whole audience that struck a chord.
The South Bend, Ind.-based artist was performing a song, “If Memories Were Ghosts,” that was inspired by his 90-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
“What I’m trying to do with that song is help create the feeling of my mother’s emptiness in her situation,” he said in a recent phone interview.
At the end of the song he leaves it hanging by letting one last note linger.
“When I first played it out in front of an audience, I hit that last note and I am absorbed in the song, and I have my eyes closed, and I’m just breathing and waiting for the emotion to relax, and the crowed just waited until I moved until they responded,” he said. “That was as moving to me as the song is. It means to me that they were feeling the emotion as well.”
Miles said connecting with an audience, during a happy or a sad moment, is one of his favorite things about performing live.
“I’ve done some good shows, where I’ve had 2,000 kids screaming along, and that’s exciting, but it’s all about the relationship with the audience,” he said.
Miles has been performing since he was in fourth grade. Being the son of an amateur singer, actor and magician, he was always included in the local variety shows and benefits directed by his father. After failing to make the cut on the seventh grade basketball team, he discovered he was a musician, started his first rock group and learning to play the guitar – in that order.
His first recorded offering was the independent release of an EP, “Silver Lady,” a collection of six lyrically poetic tunes. His music has been described as ’60s folk/rock.
During the ’90s, he performed as “The Smarty Marty Show” for thousands of school age kids throughout the Midwest.
A second independent CD, “Eyes,” was released in 2000, sporting a wider variety of styles and subject matter.
“Goulash,” a compilation of songs from the first two albums plus three demos and a live cut of newer material, was released in 2014, as Miles began work on his newest release, “Folk/Rock Adventures.” That album made its way to market in 2016.
“I had another interviewer ask me one time why there was such a big gap between my last two CDs,” he said. “The answer is that I try to spend a lot of time performing, and don’t sit down and do the dirty work of the studio. I do like it, but it’s a lot of work.”
Miles said more musical ideas come out of accidents in the studio than one might realize.
While he was working on “Eyes,” he heard a song on the radio that had good interplay between the bass drum and the high hat.
“I thought that would work in my song. I went back to the studio, I said, ‘Let’s do this,’ but we couldn’t get the sound of the bass drum to come out right, and no matter what we tried, I couldn’t get it how I wanted,” he said.
One day he was doing some recording and someone had left a balloon in the studio.
“I started pulling on the end of the balloon and that ended up being my bass drum for that song,” Miles said.
His creativity in his music also translates into his furniture repair business, which he’ll be retiring from soon, that handles repairs and touch ups.
“People make appointments on site, and that gives me the flexibility to travel and do my music,” Miles said.
His music has taken him all over the United States and as far away as Uganda, Africa. In March 2008, he returned from a couple years of living and performing in Portugal.
Miles will play with a band, as a duo or solo. He said it just depends on the venue.
“I really like playing with large audiences, like at the Howard Band Shell,” he said. “I have been in bars where I have large audiences, but they’re not quite as fun because their focus is on something else. I like house concerts a lot because it’s a smaller audience. I really like the interaction with the audience. Doesn’t matter how big or small, but that interaction and reaction.”
Miles said he performs more often in Berrien County during the summer months. He has been known to perform at Dablon Vineyards, On The River Tavern, the Box Factory for the Arts and the St. Joseph River Yacht Club.
Audiences can find Miles on Dec. 8 at the Chicory Cafe in Mishawaka, Ind., and Dec. 15 at the Chicory Cafe in South Bend. In January he will perform during a two-day event at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area in Cass County.
For more information about Miles, find him on Facebook @MartyMilesMusic or visit www.reverbnation.com/martymiles.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman