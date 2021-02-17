IMG_5894.JPG

Christy and Bryan Olson, owners of Maple Row Sugarhouse in Jones, have more than 10,000 taps that produce 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of syrup each year.

 Photo provided / Maple Row Sugarhouse

JONES — Maple Row Sugarhouse, 12646 Born St., is planning a two-weekend Maple Syrup Festival next month.

The festival “celebrating everything great about maple syrup” will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20 and 27, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21 and 28.