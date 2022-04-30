St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 67F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.