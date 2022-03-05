IMG_20220226_135356899.jpg

Antique rides grace the showroom floor at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Indiana.

 Andy Steinke / HP staff

I wouldn’t consider myself a “car guy,” but when there’s a chance to see unique or vintage rides, I’m usually game.

One such opportunity presented itself last weekend when I was invited to visit a couple of Indiana car museums.

Andy Steinke is features editor at The Herald-Palladium. Email him at asteinke@TheHP.com, or follow him on Twitter @DecodingDadhood.