Former Michigan State Police Trooper Maurice Burton, right, was named the Hometown Hero, and Ardale Clark, a teacher at Fair Plain East, received the Freedom Fighter Award during the recent Social Justice Ball at Lake Michigan Gardens.
BENTON HARBOR — Two Benton Harbor natives were honored during the recent Social Justice Ball, put on by the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling).
Former Michigan State Police Trooper Maurice Burton was named the Hometown Hero and Ardale Clark, a teacher at Fair Plain East, received the Freedom Fighter Award during the Nov. 26 ceremony at Lake Michigan Gardens, 2584 E. Napier Ave., Benton Township.