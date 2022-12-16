Still shaken by the Federal Reserve’s forecast for futures rates hikes, investors were in a selling mood early Friday, dragging markets down sharply toward another weekly loss. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P each skidded 1.1% before the bell Friday. Shares in Europe and Asia also fell as investors everywhere now fear that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices sank nearly $2 a barrel. All major US indexes are headed for a second straight weekly loss.