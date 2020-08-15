I lost power at my house this week. Maybe you did, too.
We were sitting down to dinner Monday night and could see the sky getting darker as the storm clouds moved in quickly. We figured we could get the meal in before the derecho arrived.
We were wrong.
The winds started howling, and it took about 30 seconds for the lights to start flickering. It took less time than that for the power to shut off for good.
When the winds start blowing, we know there’s a pretty good chance we’ll lose power. The line that feeds our house runs through a wooded lot. It doesn’t take much for a dead limb to break off and cut the power.
What’s worse, the line only feeds a handful of houses, so we’re often near the bottom of the restoration list.
I took my drink outside for awhile and watched the treetops sway in the breeze. What else did I have to do? A few smaller limbs fell in the backyard, and then I noticed the limb on my neighbor’s maple partially cracked near the trunk and came down in my yard.
The storm wasn’t even over and I could only think of one thing: I get to use my chainsaw.
I’ve had it for about a year and a half and haven’t had the opportunity to use it much, so I was excited.
By Tuesday afternoon I was ready to get some sawdust in my hair ... and then the power came back on at the office. Sigh. Work. Always getting in the way of my power tools.
I pushed back my man date with the neighbor to Wednesday night. By then, I was so ready to cut things into smaller things I could’ve chewed through the branches with my teeth.
Maybe I was too ready.
I had filled the chainsaw with gas and oil Tuesday morning (chainsaw!), so it was ready to go. I grabbed my gloves and my saw, and I headed for the tree. I primed it and gave the cord a pull and another and another, and before I knew it I was holding the pull cord. Just the pull cord.
I waited two days to cut things and my saw breaks?!
I tried to fix it, but it was no use, the plastic recoil pulley broke.
I didn’t want to push back the trimming another night, so I let the neighbor do the cutting. I was relegated to pole saw duty. Manual pole saw duty.
Sigh.
Maybe next derecho, chainsaw. Maybe next derecho.