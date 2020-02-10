Mikayla Copley, at right, of Three Rivers and Emilee Smith of Decatur represented Midwest Energy & Communications at the 2019 National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour of Washington, D.C.
CASSOPOLIS — High school sophomores and juniors whose families receive electric service from Midwest Energy & Communications are invited to apply for an opportunity to tour Washington, D.C., as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour.
The students will join about 1,800 youth from electric co-ops across the country from June 20-25.