Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new oncologist
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland has added oncologist Daniel Douce, MD, to its medical staff.
Douce will see patients alongside Drs. Gerald Kozuh, Edmund Paloyan and Sapna Patel at Lakeland Cancer Specialists, which has locations in Niles and St. Joseph.
With the addition of Douce, the Niles practice will move to Suite 304 within the Lakeland Medical Suites in Niles, and expand from four to eight exam rooms.
Douce earned his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He completed a residency with Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash., and went on to serve in Louisiana and Afghanistan.
Prior to joining Spectrum Health Lakeland, he completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt.
For more info, or to find a physician, visit www.lakelandcancerspecialists.com or call 428-4411.
