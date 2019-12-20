BellaNova adds new nurse midwife to staff
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland has welcomed nurse midwife Mendon Kelrick to its medical staff.
Kelrick will see patients alongside three physicians and five advance practitioners at BellaNova Women’s Health, 3950 Hollywood Road, Suite 100.
Kelrick earned a Master of Science in nursing degree with a midwifery concentration from the University of Michigan. She is a licensed lactation consultant and trained as a doula and massage therapist.
Prior to joining Lakeland, she worked as a nurse home visitor for Nurse-Family Partnership of Detroit. She also obtained midwifery clinical experience at Three Rivers Health Women’s Services and Adjumani Hospital in Uganda.
Providers at BellaNova help manage women’s health care needs, including preparing for birth, treating menopausal symptoms, discussing infertility options, and diagnosing a number of disorders.
For more information, or to find a physician, visit bellanovahealth.com or call 429-8010.
