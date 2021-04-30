Susan Latham mug.jpg

Latham

Susan Latham honored by ISHA

Earlier this month, Dr. Susan Olney Latham received Honors of the Association from the Indiana Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ISHA).

Mary Ann Pater mug.jpg

Pater
Thomas Huyck mug.jpg

Huyck

Items for Medical People should be sent to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or emailed to focus@TheHP.com.