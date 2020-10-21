Katie Fitton

Fitton

Lakeland welcomes new pulmonologist

ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland has welcomed pulmonologist Katie Fitton, DO, to its medical staff.

Jaclynn Jackubowski

Jackubowski

Items for Medical People should be mailed to The Herald-Palladium at P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, faxed to 429-4398 or emailed to focus@TheHP.com.