Medical People

Lakeland Wound Center welcomes new providers
The Lakeland Wound Center has added three people to its staff.
Wound care physician Gary Witucki, DO, and nurse practitioners Tracy Ford and Miriam Morgan-Skinner will see patients alongside Sharon Rooney-Gandy, DO, in Niles and St. Joseph.
Witucki earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Michigan State University. He completed his residency at Metro Health Hospital in Grand Rapids. He has more than 14 years of experience in inpatient and outpatient wound care.
Prior to joining Spectrum Health Lakeland, he worked at a wound center in Branson, Mo. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, and holds a certification in undersea and hyperbaric medicine from the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.
Ford earned a master’s degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner certification from Indiana University South Bend. She is licensed with the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board.
Prior to joining Lakeland, she served as a nurse practitioner at Extended Care Specialists, providing care to geriatric patients who resided in a senior living community.
Morgan-Skinner earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Andrews University. She has worked for Spectrum Health Lakeland since 2008, as a registered nurse and house supervisor caring for post-operative patients.
She holds an American Academy of Nurse Practitioner certification, and serves as president of the post-surgical care innovators group at Lakeland.
For more information about Lakeland Wound Center, or to find a physician, visit www.lakelandwoundcenter.com or call 683-8070 (Niles) or 983-8601 (St. Joseph).
Gastroenterologist now seeing patients
Spectrum Health Lakeland has announced the addition of gastroenterologist Julie Yam, DO, to its medical staff.
Yam will see patients alongside a team of four physicians and two advance practitioners at Great Lakes Gastroenterology in St. Joseph and Niles.
Yam earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Michigan State University. She completed an internal medicine residency at Sparrow Hospital in East Lansing, and a gastroenterology fellowship at McLaren Greater Lansing hospital.
She is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
Great Lakes Gastroenterology cares for patients experiencing abdominal and gastrointestinal issues, such as Crohn’s disease, gallstones, irritable bowel syndrome and ulcerative colitis. They also perform common procedures, including endoscopies, colonoscopies and liver biopsies.
For more info, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/physicians and search for Julie Yam.
OBGYN joins clinic team in Niles
NILES — Spectrum Health Lakeland has added obstetrician and gynecologist Thomas Wechter, MD, to its medical staff.
Wechter will see patients alongside a team of four physicians and three advance practitioners at Southwestern Medical Clinic Center for Women’s Health, 42 N. St. Joseph Ave., Suite 201.
He earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Michigan State University. He completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.
Wechter is trained in minimally invasive surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System. He is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Southwestern Medical Clinic Center for Women’s Health treats all areas of women’s health, including preparing for birth, managing menopause symptoms, discussing infertility options and diagnosing disorders.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 687-0808 or visit www.swmc.org.
Items for Medical People should be sent to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or emailed to focus@TheHP.com.