Lynn Gray named Michigan Family Physician of the Year
Dr. Lynn Gray, who was a family physician in Berrien Springs, has been recognized posthumously with the 2020 Michigan Family Physician of the Year Award.
The award was announced during the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians’ annual awards celebration, which was livestreamed Aug. 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Academy, the largest medical specialty organization in the state, presents the award to those who exemplify the tradition and contributions of the family physician to the continuing health of Michigan residents.
Gray was a steadfast advocate for his patients and a longtime member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, according to a news release.
He joined the Academy in 1978, and served in many leadership roles – including 2005-06 MAFP president, MAFP board member, and Family Medicine Foundation of Michigan trustee.
Gray, who died June 13, practiced family medicine and emergency medicine for more than 40 years in Southwest Michigan. He was affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland, where he served as medical director for diversity and health equity.
He was especially dedicated to promoting the value of, and need for, family medicine in underserved communities and advocating for increased diversity among family physicians, according to the release.
Gray received his medical degree in 1975 from the University of Michigan, completed residency in 1978 at Grand Rapids Family Medicine Residency, achieved the AAFP Degree of Fellow in 1986, and earned his master’s in public health in 1994 from Loma Linda University.