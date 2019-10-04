Medical People

Lanning joins Lakeland Ear, Nose and Throat
Spectrum Health Lakeland has added Aaron Lanning, FNP, to its medical staff. He will see patients alongside Drs. Paul Judge and Dennis Thompson at Lakeland Ear, Nose and Throat in Niles and St. Joseph.
Lanning earned a master’s degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner certification from the University of Michigan. He has more than 10 years of clinical experience.
Prior to joining Lakeland, he worked as a nurse practitioner for Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich., caring for primary and urgent care patients with a focus on ENT-specific conditions.
Providers at Lakeland Ear, Nose and Throat care for patients with hearing, sleep and sinus conditions, and provide treatment and surgery for various throat-related conditions, including cancer of the throat, face and neck, as well as facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.
For more info, or to schedule an appointment, call 982-3368 (St. Joseph) or 687-2910 (Niles), or visit www.lakelandent.com.
Lakeland Neurosurgery adds PA to its staff
ST. JOSEPH — Alexander George, PA, has joined Spectrum Health Lakeland. He will see patients alongside Christian Sikorski, MD, Rafeek Woods, MD, and Angela Blomgren, PA, at Lakeland Neurosurgery, 3950 Hollywood Road, Suite 210.
George earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Kettering College in Kettering, Ohio. Prior to joining Lakeland, he worked as a medical scribe at South Bend Clinic.
George is also a certified emergency medical technician.
Providers at Lakeland Neurosurgery treat an array of neurological disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, muscles and nerves.
For more information, or to find a physician, visit www.lakelandneurosurgery.com or call 556-1990.
Southwestern Medical Clinic adds pediatrician
STEVENSVILLE — Spectrum Health Lakeland has added pediatrician Elizabeth Douce, MD, to its medical staff. She will see patients alongside five other physicians and advance practitioners at Southwestern Medical Clinic, 5515 Cleveland Ave.
The practice currently is accepting new patients ages birth to 18 years old.
Douce earned her medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She completed a pediatrics residency with Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore.
Prior to joining Lakeland, she was as a pediatrician at The Pediatric Center in Leesville, La.
She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and a current American Academy of Pediatrics Fellow. She has completed medical mission trips to Nicaragua and Honduras.
Pediatric providers at Southwestern Medical Clinic care for a child’s general medical, psychological and developmental needs, and provide a broad spectrum of preventative and diagnostic care.
For more information, or to find a physician, visit swmc.org or call 429-6604.
NP joins Lakeland Weight Loss Center
NILES — Rebecca Wolff, NP, has joined the Spectrum Health Lakeland medical staff. She will see patients alongside Drs. Seth Miller and Michael Schuhknecht at Lakeland Weight Loss Center, 41 N. St. Joseph Ave.
She earned a master’s degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner certification from Spring Arbor University. She has more than 10 years of clinical experience working at Spectrum Health Lakeland in the emergency department and with the vascular access team. She is a member of the American Association for Nurse Practitioners.
The Lakeland Weight Loss Center specializes in working with each person to create a customized lifestyle plan through bariatric surgery, diet and nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.
For more information, or to find a physician, visit www.lakelandweightlosscenter.com or call 687-4673.
