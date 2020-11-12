SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SME's 2020 Additive Manufacturing Industry Awards will celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of individuals, teams and companies that have had significant impact commercializing additive manufacturing Nov. 19 in a virtual ceremony from noon to 1:30 p.m. EST. The awards ceremony, which will be held with a chat-oriented Career Development Forum for college and university students, faculty members and early careerists, represents more than two decades of SME recognition of notable, innovate leaders in the field of additive manufacturing.