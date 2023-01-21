Q. My mom had a nurse, physical therapist and bath aid coming to her home for several weeks after she was hospitalized from a stroke. She has now been “discharged” from these services and we are being told if we want someone to help bathe her, we will have to pay for it ourselves. She gained some strength and motion back, but she still needs a lot of help and I’m still working. She doesn’t have money to pay for someone to come help her. We thought Medicare covered things like this.
A. As the saying goes, if I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard that … . Unfortunately, this is a prevalent misconception about Medicare coverage. Medicare covers what is called home health services, or skilled care in the home, usually after a hospitalization, but it can be doctor-ordered if there is a medically necessary reason. Skilled care includes a visiting nurse; physical, occupational and speech therapy; oftentimes a social worker; part-time or intermittent home health aide services; and some durable medical equipment and medical supplies. It does not cover on-going care in the home.
