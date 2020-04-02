BENTON HARBOR — To keep local arts alive during COVID-19 social distancing measures, The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is introducing a new, online series: Remotely Interested: Live to Your Living Room.
Six more online events will be delivered via Facebook Live. The lineup features local and regional artists, who will perform from their homes or studios.
The series lineup includes:
Dan Maxon: 7 p.m. today. A local singer/songwriter and guitarist, Maxon has a fondness for rock, folk and jazz. He channels these genres through his acoustic style.
Omri Geva, creator of “Aureum: An Aerial and Acrobatic Adventure Tale”: 7 p.m. Saturday. COVID-19 caused The Mendel Center to postpone “Aureum,” but Geva will be online to say hello and conduct an exclusive Q&A session about the show.
Sunny Wilkinson with Ron Newman: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wilkinson is a jazz artist, session singer, performer and teacher. She sang on the theme for “Saved by the Bell,” and was a Solid Gold singer, backing Marilyn McCoo and Dionne Warwick. Newman, a professor of music theory at Michigan State University, will join her on piano.
Masa Sekioka: 7 p.m. April 12. Sekioka, originally from Japan and an LMC alum, is a pianist and student at the University of Southern Maine. His approach to music is mainly influenced by jazz.
Jaime Marvin: 7 p.m. April 14. Marvin has a diverse repertoire, and her influences are from a vast array of genres. A vocalist, guitarist and drummer, she just released her first album. She performs in concert playing guitar and percussion simultaneously, and usually takes a round or two on the piano.
Mike Talbot: 7 p.m. April 18. Talbot is a vocalist, guitarist, pianist, songwriter and radio show host. He’s also considered a master painter, and works with his wife, Cat, to create imaginative canvas art.
The Remotely Interested series is free to view at www.facebook.com/ mendelcenter.
To support this unique series, visit www. themendelcenter.com/ remotely-interested. The Mendel Center is paying each artist. Contributions help cover those payments, and other associated costs of the series.
All in-person events at The Mendel Center have been postponed through May 10.
For more information, or dates for rescheduled performances, visit www.the mendelcenter.com.